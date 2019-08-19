Stanley Black And Decker Ord (SWK) Stock Price Declined While Everence Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $753,984; Westchester Capital Management Decreased Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Value Declined

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 22.43M shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Ord (SWK) by 156.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 5,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 9,076 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black And Decker Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 594,141 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Etrade Capital Management has 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 257,813 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma reported 0.58% stake. 21.19M are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Avalon invested in 1.54% or 1.25M shares. Stoneridge Partners Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,332 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc holds 2.54% or 336,369 shares in its portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Llc owns 234,356 shares or 4.1% of their US portfolio. 5,571 are held by Groesbeck Invest Nj. Community & Company holds 404,476 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc reported 0.62% stake. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd reported 31,433 shares stake. 148,364 are owned by Colonial. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co Ny has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 541,652 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,300 were accumulated by John G Ullman Associate Incorporated. Shine Advisory Services reported 0% stake. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Com holds 644,982 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 11,210 shares. Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Twin Capital holds 0.17% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 25,510 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 43,648 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested in 16,432 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 4,462 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.02% or 111,559 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0.03% stake. Haverford Com reported 2,875 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank & Tru invested in 3,291 shares.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cl A Ord (NYSE:EL) by 2,138 shares to 2,452 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Ord (NYSE:UNH) by 5,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,980 shares, and cut its stake in Ww Grainger Ord (NYSE:GWW).