Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Boosted Holding by $8.63 Million; Amg National Trust Bank Stake in Physicians (DOC) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Physicians (DOC) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 23,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 49,910 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 73,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Physicians for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 940,326 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 63,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 457,145 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, up from 393,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.2. About 658,413 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 10,940 shares. Mesirow Invest Mngmt reported 502,629 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc holds 0.24% or 63,031 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 291,807 shares. Heitman Real Est Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.12 million shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt reported 10,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allstate invested in 0.07% or 130,056 shares. 2.57 million were reported by Macquarie Ltd. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 175,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 276,568 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc owns 29,800 shares. 11,701 are held by Asset Mgmt. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 93,000 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability invested in 356,660 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physicians Realty Trust Q4 2018 Results Are Likely To Include An Impairment Charge – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) CEO John Thomas on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup initiates Physicians Realty at neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust voted Milwaukee’s Coolest Office: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 38,390 shares to 700,584 shares, valued at $31.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 6,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 174,229 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $109.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,828 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).