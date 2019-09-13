Standex Intl (SXI) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Upped Its Holding by $3.45 Million; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Increased Its Regeneron (REGN) Stake by $630,864; Stock Declined

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Regeneron (REGN) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 18,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 16,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Regeneron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $284.18. About 539,765 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Standex Intl Corp (SXI) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 47,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.10% . The institutional investor held 145,998 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.68M, up from 98,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Standex Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 104,241 shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 139 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ledyard National Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 7,110 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Altfest L J Commerce holds 0.14% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 1,719 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 1.78 million shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested in 630 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co holds 6,018 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 15,144 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs stated it has 13,252 shares. 1,320 were accumulated by Hillsdale Invest Inc. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 11,911 shares. Pitcairn reported 873 shares.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brp Inc by 30,543 shares to 61,578 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 20,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

