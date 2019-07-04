Standex Intl Com (SXI) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lowered Holding by $1.20 Million as Shares Declined; Evergreen Capital Management Position In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Has Increased

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Standex Intl Corp Com (SXI) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 494,795 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.32 million, down from 511,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Standex Intl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 32,262 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 24.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 28,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SXI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank And Trust owns 30 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5,248 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 4,343 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 0.17% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 60,398 shares. 18,876 are held by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. 1.86 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 7,211 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 206 shares. Guggenheim Cap holds 0% or 3,467 shares in its portfolio. 30,412 are owned by Bancorporation Of America Corp De. First Manhattan Co holds 0.02% or 44,725 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 421,338 shares stake. Advisory Net Ltd Liability holds 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) or 40 shares. Zebra Ltd Liability Corp has 3,639 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 362 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 378,942 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $79.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SXI’s profit will be $15.94M for 14.60 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Standex International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.85% EPS growth.

