Standex International (SXI) Reaches $59.53 52 Week Low; CANSORTIUM CANADA (CNTMF) Shorts Up By 109.68%

CANSORTIUM INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) had an increase of 109.68% in short interest. CNTMF’s SI was 13,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 109.68% from 6,200 shares previously. With 98,900 avg volume, 0 days are for CANSORTIUM INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)’s short sellers to cover CNTMF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.26% or $0.076 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 21,790 shares traded. Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) hit a new 52-week low and has $55.96 target or 6.00% below today’s $59.53 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $753.12 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $55.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $45.19 million less. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 25,112 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various services and products for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $753.12 million. The companyÂ’s Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases. It has a 11.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s Engraving segment provides mold texturizing and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design services.

Analysts await Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SXI’s profit will be $15.94M for 11.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Standex International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.85% EPS growth.

Cansortium Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company has market cap of $248.99 million. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. It currently has negative earnings.