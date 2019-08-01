Standex International (SXI) Analysts See $1.26 EPS; Shutterstock (SSTK) Has 1.35 Sentiment

Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 73 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 54 cut down and sold their stock positions in Shutterstock Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 19.97 million shares, up from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Shutterstock Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 40 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) to report $1.26 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 21.25% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. SXI’s profit would be $15.94 million giving it 13.98 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Standex International Corporation’s analysts see 93.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 29,182 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content services and products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that clients use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. It has a 47.1 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names.

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 5.05% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. for 894,819 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.38 million shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 3.28 million shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 1.14% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,875 shares.

The stock increased 2.14% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 54,570 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 07/05/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – Shutterstock Launches Suite of Deep Learning-Powered Search Tools Including Reveal, a New Plugin for Google Chrome; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION OF WEBDAM, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Rev $153M; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. SSTK’s profit will be $5.63 million for 61.23 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterstock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Standex International Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P invested 0.02% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 110,081 shares. 1,097 are held by Ameritas Inv Partners Inc. Ls Invest Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 149,185 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 22,869 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Lc owns 4,237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Teton Advsr owns 28,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 23,135 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 35 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 1,942 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Price T Rowe Md owns 116,680 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt, Vermont-based fund reported 720 shares.

