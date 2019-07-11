Standex International Corporation (SXI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Industrial Equipment & Components company, Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Standex International Corporation has 90.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 76.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Standex International Corporation has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Standex International Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standex International Corporation 0.00% 14.80% 6.90% Industry Average 7.03% 14.55% 7.87%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Standex International Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Standex International Corporation N/A 73 17.53 Industry Average 123.79M 1.76B 28.03

Standex International Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Standex International Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Standex International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.22 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of 14.73%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Standex International Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Standex International Corporation 4.02% -3.33% -7.43% -9.43% -24.69% 7.06% Industry Average 2.23% 7.04% 17.61% 13.93% 12.97% 21.74%

For the past year Standex International Corporation has weaker performance than Standex International Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Standex International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Standex International Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.67 and has 1.83 Quick Ratio. Standex International Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Standex International Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Standex International Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.49. Competitively, Standex International Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.43 which is 43.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Standex International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Standex International Corporation’s peers beat Standex International Corporation.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases. Its Engraving segment provides mold texturizing and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design services. It serves automotive, plastic, building product, synthetic material, converting, textile and paper, computer, houseware, hygiene product tooling, and aerospace industries. The companyÂ’s Engineering Technologies segment offers customized solutions used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and space markets. Its Electronics segment offers electronic components, including reed relays, fluid level sensors, and electronic assemblies; and wound transformers and inductors, assemblies, and mechanical packaging and planar transformers for the transportation, smart-grid, energy, appliance, HVAC, security, military, medical, aerospace, test and measurement, power distribution, and general industrial applications. The companyÂ’s Hydraulics segment offers telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders, and pneumatic cylinders for use in construction equipment, refuse, airline support, mining, oil and gas, and other material handling applications. Standex International Corporation sells its products through dealers and industry representatives. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.