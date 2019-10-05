Standex International Corporation (SXI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) is a company in the Industrial Equipment & Components industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Standex International Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.83% of all Industrial Equipment & Components’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Standex International Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.62% of all Industrial Equipment & Components companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Standex International Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standex International Corporation 17,275,042.44% 14.80% 6.90% Industry Average 6.44% 15.56% 8.34%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Standex International Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Standex International Corporation 12.21M 71 17.16 Industry Average 132.85M 2.06B 28.70

Standex International Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Standex International Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Standex International Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Standex International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.33 2.49

The rivals have a potential upside of 20.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Standex International Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Standex International Corporation 0.21% -4.61% 8.1% -12.05% -31.51% 4.75% Industry Average 3.75% 5.97% 10.09% 15.75% 7.18% 25.29%

For the past year Standex International Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Standex International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Standex International Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.68 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. Standex International Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Standex International Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Standex International Corporation has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Standex International Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.39 which is 39.18% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Standex International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Standex International Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases. Its Engraving segment provides mold texturizing and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design services. It serves automotive, plastic, building product, synthetic material, converting, textile and paper, computer, houseware, hygiene product tooling, and aerospace industries. The companyÂ’s Engineering Technologies segment offers customized solutions used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and space markets. Its Electronics segment offers electronic components, including reed relays, fluid level sensors, and electronic assemblies; and wound transformers and inductors, assemblies, and mechanical packaging and planar transformers for the transportation, smart-grid, energy, appliance, HVAC, security, military, medical, aerospace, test and measurement, power distribution, and general industrial applications. The companyÂ’s Hydraulics segment offers telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders, and pneumatic cylinders for use in construction equipment, refuse, airline support, mining, oil and gas, and other material handling applications. Standex International Corporation sells its products through dealers and industry representatives. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.