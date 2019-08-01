Standard Motor Products (SMP) to pay $0.23 on Sep 3, 2019; Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software had 9 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Jefferies. See Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies 233.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $246 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Cantor Fitzgerald

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $175.0000 185.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $182 New Target: $210 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $160 New Target: $175 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $210 Maintain

06/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $140 New Target: $160 Maintain

06/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $133 New Target: $182 Maintain

Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE:SMP) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:SMP) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Standard Motor Products Inc’s current price of $46.01 translates into 0.50% yield. Standard Motor Products Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 118,846 shares traded or 32.77% up from the average. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.19 million shares or 2.49% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,837 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) or 10,157 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 41,521 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 15,396 shares. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs owns 0.36% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 27,070 shares. 6,812 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 3.04 million shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust holds 318 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 422,229 shares stake. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.69% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The company's Engine Management segment makes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, sensors, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components, as well as wire and cable parts. It has a 20.8 P/E ratio. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands, as well as through private labels, such as CARQUEST, Duralast, Duralast Gold, Import Direct, Master Pro, NAPA Echlin, NAPA Proformer, Mileage Plus, NAPA Belden, Omni-Spark, Ultima Select, and Driveworks.

