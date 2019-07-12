Standard Motor Products (SMP) Holder Copeland Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Price T Rowe Associates Has Increased Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $280.37 Million as Stock Value Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products (SMP) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 18,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 294,043 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 275,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 79,048 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has risen 8.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.09M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 billion, up from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $293.39. About 283,696 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

More notable recent Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Standard Motor Products (SMP) Announces Acquisition of Pollak Business of Stoneridge (SRI) for $40M – StreetInsider.com” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Standard Motor (SMP) Acquires Stoneridge’s Pollak Business – Zacks.com” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) CEO Eric Sills on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SMP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.19 million shares or 2.49% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.07% or 22,174 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.02% or 10,215 shares. Advisory Serv Networks invested in 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer International Inc owns 15,923 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 1.28M shares. 634 are held by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. 15,190 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 37,794 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 6,659 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 1.21 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.01% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1,681 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 20,073 shares to 79,034 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 20,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,088 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Managers Limited owns 4,095 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.1% or 157,197 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 1,281 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc has 0.09% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 5.84% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Academy Capital Mgmt Inc Tx reported 88,177 shares. Junto Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 249,831 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 2,580 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.17% or 192,284 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based Old National Retail Bank In has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp holds 5,750 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability stated it has 25,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 28,700 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 830 shares stake.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy by 18,741 shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $458.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 5.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FleetCor Put Volume Hits Annual High on Citron Warning – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.