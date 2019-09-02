Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products Inc. 47 0.87 N/A 2.68 17.19 Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.20 N/A 1.05 38.89

Demonstrates Standard Motor Products Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Gentherm Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Standard Motor Products Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Standard Motor Products Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Standard Motor Products Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5% Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8% 5.1%

Volatility and Risk

Standard Motor Products Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.05. Gentherm Incorporated’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Standard Motor Products Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Gentherm Incorporated is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Gentherm Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Standard Motor Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Standard Motor Products Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gentherm Incorporated 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Gentherm Incorporated is $32, which is potential -12.81% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.1% of Standard Motor Products Inc. shares and 0% of Gentherm Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of Standard Motor Products Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Gentherm Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.02% 1.86% -4.21% -6.29% -2.99% -5% Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33%

For the past year Standard Motor Products Inc. had bearish trend while Gentherm Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Gentherm Incorporated beats Standard Motor Products Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.