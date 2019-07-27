Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products Inc. 48 0.93 N/A 2.68 17.48 Visteon Corporation 67 0.65 N/A 4.19 13.22

In table 1 we can see Standard Motor Products Inc. and Visteon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Visteon Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Motor Products Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Visteon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Standard Motor Products Inc. and Visteon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.5% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

Standard Motor Products Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Visteon Corporation’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Standard Motor Products Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Visteon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.2% of Standard Motor Products Inc. shares and 0% of Visteon Corporation shares. About 1% of Standard Motor Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Visteon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Standard Motor Products Inc. -2.97% -12.67% -9.29% -14.19% 8.66% -3.39% Visteon Corporation -11.4% -32.32% -29.4% -30% -57.25% -8.03%

For the past year Standard Motor Products Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Visteon Corporation.

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Standard Motor Products Inc.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.