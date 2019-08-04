Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products Inc. 48 0.88 N/A 2.68 17.19 Tenneco Inc. 21 0.05 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Standard Motor Products Inc. and Tenneco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5% Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Standard Motor Products Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.05 beta. In other hand, Tenneco Inc. has beta of 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Standard Motor Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Tenneco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Standard Motor Products Inc. and Tenneco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Tenneco Inc. is $21.33, which is potential 162.36% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Standard Motor Products Inc. and Tenneco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 94.5% respectively. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Tenneco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.02% 1.86% -4.21% -6.29% -2.99% -5% Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67%

For the past year Standard Motor Products Inc. has stronger performance than Tenneco Inc.

Summary

Standard Motor Products Inc. beats Tenneco Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.