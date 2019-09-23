Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Analysts See $0.91 EPS; Nantkwest (NK) Shorts Decreased By 4.97%

Analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report $0.91 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 9.64% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. SMP’s profit would be $20.31M giving it 13.09 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s analysts see -1.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 162,702 shares traded or 85.55% up from the average. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The company??s Engine Management segment makes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, sensors, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components, as well as wire and cable parts. It has a 21.53 P/E ratio. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands, as well as through private labels, such as CARQUEST, Duralast, Duralast Gold, Import Direct, Master Pro, NAPA Echlin, NAPA Proformer, Mileage Plus, NAPA Belden, Omni-Spark, Ultima Select, and Driveworks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.14 million shares or 0.30% less from 17.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). 15,716 are held by Kennedy Mgmt. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Nj owns 252,177 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 19,527 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 72,491 shares. 318,151 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 12,782 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 171,732 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Group Inc reported 232,843 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 207,389 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0% or 4,889 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 47,864 shares stake.