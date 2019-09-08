Standard Motor Prods (SMP) Market Valuation Declined While Geode Capital Management Boosted Holding; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Dover Corp. (DOV) by $2.32 Million as Share Value Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Prods (SMP) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 15,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 238,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71M, up from 222,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Prods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 45,595 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 1.06 million shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $216.99 million for 15.55 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 503,658 shares. 4,009 were accumulated by At Bancorporation. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 439,891 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.03% or 7,140 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cincinnati Insur Com holds 0.97% or 368,780 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 32,426 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alyeska Investment Grp Lp has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Scopus Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 475,391 shares. Texas Yale reported 24,660 shares stake. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 0.06% or 34,090 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited holds 7,315 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security owns 1.63% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 23,918 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SMP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.19 million shares or 2.49% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,143 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc holds 24,500 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,435 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 15,396 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 294,043 shares or 1% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Pitcairn has 0.02% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 4,202 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust accumulated 318 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Curbstone Management reported 15,202 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 366,154 shares. American Int Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 15,923 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 12,881 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 64,149 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited reported 4,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 52,971 shares to 889,977 shares, valued at $26.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 259,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78M shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).