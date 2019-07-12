Standard Motor Prods (SMP) Holder Tributary Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $6.93 Million as Stock Price Declined; Atwood & Palmer Cut Encana (ECA) Stake by $2.38 Million; Stock Price Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Prods (SMP) by 62.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 141,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 368,583 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 227,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Prods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 79,048 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has risen 8.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 25.92M shares traded or 9.73% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 6,625 shares to 197,650 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Natural Gas Stock Picks for July – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana to sell Arkoma nat gas assets, starts stock buybak – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $280.79 million for 6.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SMP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.19 million shares or 2.49% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Bancshares Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 321,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 5,685 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% or 10,215 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 17,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 5,354 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). 22,174 are held by First Commercial Bank Of Omaha. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,133 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 18,561 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life The has 13,638 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

More notable recent Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Standard Motor Products (SMP) Announces Acquisition of Pollak Business of Stoneridge (SRI) for $40M – StreetInsider.com” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Standard Motor Products (SMP) Presents At Gabelli Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Standard Motor (SMP) Acquires Stoneridge’s Pollak Business – Zacks.com” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “USMCA Considerations For Standard Motor Products – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Standard Motor Products, Inc. Celebrates 100th Anniversary – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.