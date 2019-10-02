Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Received “Neutral” By Credit Suisse with GBX 270.00 Target; Boston Partners Upped Its Netscout Sys (NTCT) Holding

Boston Partners increased Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) stake by 18.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 72,508 shares as Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT)’s stock declined 10.70%. The Boston Partners holds 463,948 shares with $7.22M value, up from 391,440 last quarter. Netscout Sys Inc now has $1.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 212,829 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetScout Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTCT); 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 15/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Honored for Delivering World-Class Customer Service; 25/04/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso, Susan L. Spradley to Board; 25/04/2018 – NetScout Systems: Board Increases to 9 Members From 7 Members; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 05/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Wins Network Computing Product of the Year; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse gave “Neutral” rating on Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA). The firm has initiated coverage in a report sent to clients and investors on Wednesday morning. Credit Suisse’s target means downside of -5.26% from the company’s stock close price.

The stock decreased 2.01% or GBX 5.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 277.5. About 2.06M shares traded. Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Standard Life Aberdeen has GBX 361 highest and GBX 205 lowest target. GBX 285.67’s average target is 2.94% above currents GBX 277.5 stock price. Standard Life Aberdeen had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, July 5. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 19 with “Underperform”. UBS maintained the shares of SLA in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, August 5. Deutsche Bank maintained Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company has market cap of 6.60 billion GBP. The firm offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It has a 5.98 P/E ratio. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Boston Partners decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 167,460 shares to 88,000 valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 267,161 shares and now owns 4.50M shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was reduced too.