Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Had Its TP Cut by 3.60% at UBS to GBX 670.00; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Decreased Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holding By $507,305

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) stake by 98.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,105 shares as Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 19.50%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 29 shares with $7,000 value, down from 2,134 last quarter. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc now has $13.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $363.26. About 227,825 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M

In a research note sent to clients and investors by UBS on 13 August, Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) had its PT lowered to GBX 670.00. The firm currently has Neutral rating on the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Standard Chartered (LON:STAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Standard Chartered has GBX 990 highest and GBX 438 lowest target. GBX 627.25’s average target is 2.27% above currents GBX 613.3 stock price. Standard Chartered had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 22. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and GBX 580 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, July 12. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 850 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Shore Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, March 19. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”.

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking services and products in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of 19.34 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It has a 38.57 P/E ratio. It offers personal banking services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services.

More notable recent Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Standard Chartered PLC’s (LON:STAN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: UBS Feels China’s Wrath After Swine Fever Comments – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Latimes.com‘s news article titled: “Column: Stan Williams says he’s gotten over blowing a pennant-clinching save in 1962, but he believes it made – Los Angeles Times” with publication date: August 25, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.15% or GBX 0.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 613.3. About 1.24 million shares traded. Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.03% or 25,924 shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv owns 10,044 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.2% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 61,357 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,998 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Copeland, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,900 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Royal London Asset Management invested in 0% or 40,539 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 8,351 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 4,054 shares. Raymond James Associates, Florida-based fund reported 134,177 shares. Lord Abbett holds 0.16% or 192,352 shares in its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% or 10,105 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 74.44 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) stake by 7,450 shares to 7,485 valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 2,655 shares and now owns 3,050 shares. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was raised too.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MarketAxess (MKTX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Richard Prager Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for July 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.