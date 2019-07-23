Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Had Its PT Raised by Equity Research Analysts at UBS to GBX 695.00; CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS COMMON SHARES (CPMMF) Shorts Up By 409.65%

CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CPMMF) had an increase of 409.65% in short interest. CPMMF’s SI was 58,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 409.65% from 11,400 shares previously. With 69,100 avg volume, 1 days are for CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CPMMF)’s short sellers to cover CPMMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1165 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

In a research note revealed to clients and investors by UBS on Tuesday, 23 July, Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) had its target price increased to GBX 695.00. The firm right now has Neutral rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking services and products in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of 23.13 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It has a 38.62 P/E ratio. It offers personal banking services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services.

Among 7 analysts covering Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Standard Chartered PLC has GBX 990 highest and GBX 438 lowest target. GBX 707.71’s average target is -0.94% below currents GBX 714.4 stock price. Standard Chartered PLC had 30 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) rating on Wednesday, May 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 690 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Shore Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Berenberg. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Friday, February 22 with “Conviction Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Tuesday, January 29. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 30 by RBC Capital Markets. HSBC maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of STAN in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating.

The stock increased 1.53% or GBX 10.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 714.4. About 1.60M shares traded. Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc., an exploration-stage company, focuses on the production and sale of specialty fertilizers. The company has market cap of $35.30 million. It holds interests in the Sevier Playa property, a sulphate of potash project that covers an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Millard County, Utah. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as EPM Mining Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. in June 2015.

