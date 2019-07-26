Stamps.Com (STMP) Valuation Declined While Portolan Capital Management Cut by $7.26 Million Its Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Sather Financial Group Has Cut Stake by $1.51 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (STMP) by 94.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 89,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 94,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 231,091 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 55,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 128,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 43.20M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Rocket Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bank of Americaâ€™s stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 72,957 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.05 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. 47,501 are held by Mathes Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% or 725,020 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited holds 0.28% or 81,639 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advisors Ok invested in 0.04% or 12,404 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora invested in 94,864 shares. Kahn Brothers Group De holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,098 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.42% or 42,038 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited has 21,968 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Management Group has 0.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 37,900 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & holds 24,448 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold Incorporated stated it has 35,753 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 208,320 shares to 343,315 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2019: STMP, TTD, PAGS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Stamps.com At $40, Earn 10.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Stamps.com – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $172,200 activity. The insider Khechfe Amine sold 1,200 shares worth $222,180.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 2.33M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 39,995 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 1,448 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Everence Capital Management Inc reported 2,760 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 245,999 shares. Northern Tru reported 253,920 shares stake. Prudential Finance Inc has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 27,195 shares. Bogle Inv LP De owns 149,858 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0.01% or 1.76 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) or 47,832 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0% or 95 shares. Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,217 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 142,734 shares.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 75.32% or $1.74 from last year’s $2.31 per share. STMP’s profit will be $9.87M for 20.86 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.14% negative EPS growth.