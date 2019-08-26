Stamps Com (STMP) Shareholder Barry Investment Advisors Upped Stake by $1.71 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Position Maintained by Coldstream Capital Management Inc

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 11,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 167,029 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 155,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 40.28 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 285,461 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “16 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Stamps.com (STMP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Stamps.com (STMP) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Stamps.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stamps.com Upgraded After Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Principal Fin Group invested in 132,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.01% or 1,448 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Invest Mngmt Limited, Australia-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 44,780 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Co has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 7,731 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 271,246 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 13,003 shares or 0% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,553 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 14,263 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 14,957 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 13,728 shares to 2,255 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 5,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,741 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 474,300 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 1.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Carret Asset Mngmt Lc owns 180,203 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 12,708 shares. At Bankshares holds 0.06% or 17,327 shares in its portfolio. Prudential invested in 22.45M shares. Mackenzie Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8.94M shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). M&R Cap stated it has 53,127 shares. Ci Investments accumulated 5.18 million shares. 16.20M are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. 136,565 are held by Rampart Investment Mgmt. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amg National Trust Comml Bank reported 204,820 shares.