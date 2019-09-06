Stamps Com (STMP) Position Raised by Barry Investment Advisors Llc; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Raised Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $2.00 Million

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 140,320 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company's stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.69. About 216,942 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap Is Back! – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan mulling sale of $1 billion AARP credit card portfolio – New York Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 8 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership stated it has 42,139 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Pcl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 97,468 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 8,662 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co accumulated 78 shares. 1,993 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Ls Inv Advsrs owns 2,312 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Montana-based Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 1.22% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 207,091 shares.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)