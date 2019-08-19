Stamps Com (STMP) Position Has Raised by Barry Investment Advisors Llc; As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Price Declined, Private Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $12.76 Million

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 120,799 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 9814.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 981,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 991,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 23,237 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 5, 2018 – Business Wire” published on October 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: FRGI, TWNK – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2017. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group: Cooking Up Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2016 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Restaurant Stocks to Bite Into Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 97,955 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Laurion Capital Mgmt LP invested in 20,798 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% or 26,879 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 59,600 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) owns 0.02% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 14,833 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 189,786 shares. Moreover, Fund Management Sa has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 11,100 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Cetera Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 269 shares. Citadel Llc owns 73,295 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Alliancebernstein LP owns 19,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 665 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 27,025 shares to 697,349 shares, valued at $25.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 16,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,171 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc..

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.82 million activity. Stockinger Richard C. bought 3,290 shares worth $50,173.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.