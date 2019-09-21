Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Both Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 61 2.08 N/A 7.33 6.51 The Trade Desk Inc. 224 16.63 N/A 1.92 137.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stamps.com Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. The Trade Desk Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stamps.com Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Stamps.com Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of The Trade Desk Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, The Trade Desk Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Trade Desk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Stamps.com Inc.’s consensus price target is $48.33, while its potential downside is -32.35%. On the other hand, The Trade Desk Inc.’s potential upside is 11.57% and its consensus price target is $231. The information presented earlier suggests that The Trade Desk Inc. looks more robust than Stamps.com Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. Comparatively, The Trade Desk Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance while The Trade Desk Inc. has 126.87% stronger performance.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Stamps.com Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.