Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 81 2.20 N/A 7.33 6.51 ShotSpotter Inc. 44 9.26 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stamps.com Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Stamps.com Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stamps.com Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s consensus price target is $80.6, while its potential upside is 38.18%. Meanwhile, ShotSpotter Inc.’s consensus price target is $54.5, while its potential upside is 74.29%. The results provided earlier shows that ShotSpotter Inc. appears more favorable than Stamps.com Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stamps.com Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.7% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance while ShotSpotter Inc. has 20.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.