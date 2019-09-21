Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Both Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 61 2.08 N/A 7.33 6.51 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.52 N/A 0.43 21.18

Demonstrates Stamps.com Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Stamps.com Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stamps.com Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that Stamps.com Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -32.35% and an $48.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stamps.com Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend while Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.