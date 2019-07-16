Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Reaches $49.02 After 5.00% Up Move; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7 to “Buy”. See Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Gabelli Rating: Buy New Target: $55.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $50.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Tudor Pickering Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $52 New Target: $49 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $50 New Target: $45 Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.94% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 269,984 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $848.87M company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $51.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:STMP worth $42.44 million more.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity. The insider Le Peuch Olivier sold $660,000.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.17 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 27.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 5.11M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold Schlumberger Limited shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.5% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commerce Commercial Bank owns 134,211 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 1.55M shares. 2,592 were reported by Fort L P. 32,519 are held by Violich Mgmt Incorporated. 82,000 are owned by Andra Ap. Cannell Peter B reported 151,575 shares stake. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.09% or 1.40M shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 0.97% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 413,598 shares. 55,753 were accumulated by South State Corp. Amer Rech & Mngmt Co holds 1,531 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 16,939 shares. Everence Cap Incorporated accumulated 57,927 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 4.78M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd owns 137,279 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Sell”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating by Roth Capital given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 75.32% or $1.74 from last year’s $2.31 per share. STMP’s profit will be $9.87M for 21.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.14% negative EPS growth.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $848.87 million. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 6.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.