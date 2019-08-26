Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Contrasting side by side

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 71 2.43 N/A 7.33 6.51 Zix Corporation 8 3.74 N/A 0.09 103.52

Demonstrates Stamps.com Inc. and Zix Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Zix Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stamps.com Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stamps.com Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Zix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stamps.com Inc. and Zix Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that Stamps.com Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zix Corporation’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Zix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Stamps.com Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Stamps.com Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s average price target is $64.5, while its potential downside is -0.05%. Meanwhile, Zix Corporation’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 39.81%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zix Corporation is looking more favorable than Stamps.com Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stamps.com Inc. and Zix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Zix Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance while Zix Corporation has 58.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Zix Corporation.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.