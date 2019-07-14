Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 97 1.41 N/A 7.33 5.93 Synaptics Incorporated 36 0.68 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stamps.com Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Stamps.com Inc.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Synaptics Incorporated which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stamps.com Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

The consensus target price of Stamps.com Inc. is $80.6, with potential upside of 67.74%. Meanwhile, Synaptics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $40.17, while its potential upside is 29.46%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stamps.com Inc. seems more appealing than Synaptics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stamps.com Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 100% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. Comparatively, Synaptics Incorporated has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has weaker performance than Stamps.com Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.