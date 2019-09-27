Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 61 2.14 N/A 7.33 6.51 SolarWinds Corporation 18 1.06 65.45M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Stamps.com Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% SolarWinds Corporation 368,940,248.03% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, SolarWinds Corporation has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stamps.com Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -34.05% and an $48.33 consensus price target. Competitively SolarWinds Corporation has a consensus price target of $17.5, with potential downside of -8.42%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SolarWinds Corporation is looking more favorable than Stamps.com Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stamps.com Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.1% respectively. Stamps.com Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend while SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.