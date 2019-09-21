Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Contrasting side by side

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 61 2.08 N/A 7.33 6.51 MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 3.13 N/A 0.78 174.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. MicroStrategy Incorporated has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stamps.com Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stamps.com Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of MicroStrategy Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta means Stamps.com Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MicroStrategy Incorporated are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stamps.com Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s downside potential is -32.35% at a $48.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.07% are MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance while MicroStrategy Incorporated has 7.03% stronger performance.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Stamps.com Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.