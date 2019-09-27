Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Comparison side by side

Both Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 61 2.14 N/A 7.33 6.51 MicroStrategy Incorporated 140 3.14 N/A 0.78 174.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stamps.com Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated. MicroStrategy Incorporated seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Stamps.com Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stamps.com Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

A beta of 1.25 shows that Stamps.com Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MicroStrategy Incorporated are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stamps.com Inc.

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s downside potential is -34.05% at a $48.33 average target price.

Institutional investors owned 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. About 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend while MicroStrategy Incorporated had bullish trend.

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Stamps.com Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.