Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 65 2.02 N/A 7.33 6.51 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 58.36 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stamps.com Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stamps.com Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Stamps.com Inc. is $68.75, with potential downside of -0.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stamps.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 46.5% are Luokung Technology Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance while Luokung Technology Corp. has 1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.