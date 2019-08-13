Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Stamps.com Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Stamps.com Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.10% 16.40% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Stamps.com Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. N/A 79 6.51 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Stamps.com Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Stamps.com Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.19 2.10 3.72 2.66

$80.6 is the average price target of Stamps.com Inc., with a potential upside of 45.91%. The potential upside of the rivals is 122.96%. Based on the results given earlier, Stamps.com Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stamps.com Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance while Stamps.com Inc.’s peers have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stamps.com Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stamps.com Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Stamps.com Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Stamps.com Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.