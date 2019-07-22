Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Contrasting side by side

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 93 1.33 N/A 7.33 5.93 Inpixon 1 1.51 N/A -39.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stamps.com Inc. and Inpixon.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Inpixon 0.00% 0% -237.3%

Volatility & Risk

Stamps.com Inc. has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Inpixon has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Inpixon is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Stamps.com Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Analyst Recommendations

Stamps.com Inc. and Inpixon Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

Stamps.com Inc. has a consensus price target of $80.6, and a 77.92% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 7% of Inpixon shares. About 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Inpixon’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06% Inpixon 4.59% -13.83% -46.86% -75.62% -94.53% -75.01%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has stronger performance than Inpixon

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Inpixon.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.