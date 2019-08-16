Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 78 2.16 N/A 7.33 6.51 China Index Holdings Limited 199 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Stamps.com Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Stamps.com Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$80.6 is Stamps.com Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 40.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% are Stamps.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than China Index Holdings Limited.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats China Index Holdings Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.