Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 68 1.15 14.47M 7.33 6.51 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 4 -28.82 28.02M 1.54 2.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Stamps.com Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Stamps.com Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Stamps.com Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stamps.com Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 21,430,687.20% 22.1% 16.4% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 745,331,701.87% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta means Stamps.com Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s beta is 2.14 which is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Cheetah Mobile Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stamps.com Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The downside potential is -34.92% for Stamps.com Inc. with average target price of $48.33. On the other hand, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s potential downside is -18.31% and its average target price is $2.9. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cheetah Mobile Inc. seems more appealing than Stamps.com Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stamps.com Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.4%. Stamps.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.