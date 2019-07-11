Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Comparing side by side

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 98 1.47 N/A 7.33 5.93 Brightcove Inc. 9 2.39 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stamps.com Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stamps.com Inc. and Brightcove Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.68 beta means Stamps.com Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Brightcove Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. Its rival Brightcove Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Stamps.com Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.94% for Stamps.com Inc. with average price target of $80.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 85.8% of Brightcove Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Brightcove Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06% Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend while Brightcove Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats Brightcove Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.