Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Contrasting side by side

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 95 1.43 N/A 7.33 5.93 Alteryx Inc. 84 25.65 N/A 0.50 176.43

Table 1 highlights Stamps.com Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alteryx Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Stamps.com Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Stamps.com Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Alteryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stamps.com Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Alteryx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and Alteryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 65.67% for Stamps.com Inc. with average target price of $80.6. Meanwhile, Alteryx Inc.’s average target price is $88.5, while its potential downside is -22.73%. Based on the results shown earlier, Stamps.com Inc. is looking more favorable than Alteryx Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 96.7% of Alteryx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. Comparatively, Alteryx Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06% Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -72.06% weaker performance while Alteryx Inc. has 48.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Alteryx Inc.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.