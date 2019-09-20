Stamps Com Com New (STMP) Valuation Declined While Disciplined Growth Investors Boosted Position; As Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined, New England Research & Management Raised Its Position by $370,078

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 7,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 60,937 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 53,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 11.85M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) by 78.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 561,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.72 million, up from 713,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 562,688 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold STMP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 10.62% more from 14.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 130,988 were accumulated by Ameriprise Inc. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 77,918 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,533 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 10,913 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 25,251 shares. 27,944 were reported by Nine Masts Capital Ltd. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 0% or 1,729 shares. 5,575 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 280,593 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 20,015 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 24,328 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 212,479 shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $99.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:PRO) by 98,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,951 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clal Ins Entertainment Hldgs has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Edge Wealth Lc owns 2.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 270,535 shares. Overbrook Management reported 16,585 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc reported 80,695 shares. 25,000 are held by Hussman Strategic Advisors. Greenwood Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% or 101,501 shares. Capital Int Invsts invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.77% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Greylin Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd Com holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 105,191 shares. Fund Management holds 0.15% or 341,480 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Cap accumulated 1.32% or 935,622 shares. Essex Financial Svcs owns 162,859 shares. Sageworth Trust Com owns 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1,096 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 69,103 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares to 3,367 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 2,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,980 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).