Stamps Com Com New (STMP) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Increased Its Position by $11.15 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Boosted Position by $380,562 as Stock Value Declined

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 137,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 713,463 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, up from 575,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.88. About 579,700 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 12.83 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Ltd Company reported 105,889 shares. 35,226 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 7,288 are held by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,100 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 4,200 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 13,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 14,000 shares. 45,381 were accumulated by Granahan Inv Ma. Aqr Mgmt accumulated 3,706 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Elk Creek Limited Company reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Pinebridge Lp holds 0.01% or 3,715 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 43,476 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL) by 12,945 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $120.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 61,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corporation.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares to 5,108 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,863 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.08 million shares. 223,949 are held by Steinberg Asset Mgmt. Pettee Investors has invested 3.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Sfe Inv Counsel has 0.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 387,800 shares. 71,526 were reported by Svcs Corp. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company owns 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 80,924 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Saturna Corporation holds 1.49% or 1.20 million shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 16,634 shares. Advsrs Ok has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Somerset Trust Communication accumulated 64,184 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il invested in 0.7% or 462,836 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 44.56M shares or 1.13% of the stock. Kwmg Lc has 0.64% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 61,198 shares.

