Stamps Com Com New (STMP) Share Price Declined While Disciplined Growth Investors Has Upped Position by $25.27 Million; Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Transglobe Energy (TGA) Position

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) by 78.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 561,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.72M, up from 713,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 367,433 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transglobe Energy Corp (TGA) by 70.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transglobe Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 107,354 shares traded. TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) has declined 50.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TGA News: 16/04/2018 – TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Operations Update, Intention to List on the AIM, Pending Board Changes and Date of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – FINALIZING 2018 CARDIUM DRILLING PROGRAM SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN JULY; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 9.5% Position in TransGlobe Energy; 10/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.05 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 07/03/2018 – TransGlobe Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 10/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 10/05/2018 – TransGlobe Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 17/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4 FROM C$3; 16/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY INTENTION TO LIST ON AIM

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 45,147 shares to 881,196 shares, valued at $95.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc Com (NASDAQ:THRM) by 64,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79M shares, and cut its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold STMP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 10.62% more from 14.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 20,015 shares. 34,631 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 8,818 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). U S Investors holds 6,819 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 17,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 130,988 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 0% or 231 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,935 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,738 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De owns 212,720 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 5,575 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 47,200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biospecifics Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).