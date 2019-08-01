Stamps Com Com New (STMP) Holding Held by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc; Valicenti Advisory Services Holding In J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Boosted

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 137,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 713,463 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08M, up from 575,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 139,425 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.92. About 4.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Stamps.com Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call Invitation – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Stamps.com At $40, Earn 10.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Stamps.com Stock Rebounded 10% Today – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Stamps.com (STMP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com owns 3,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Lc has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Quantitative Inv Management Llc invested in 60,451 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 25,416 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Co owns 0.13% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 7,830 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,546 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). First Republic Invest, California-based fund reported 48,896 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 33,097 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Voloridge Management Ltd Liability stated it has 43,800 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc Com (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12,540 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $122.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 11,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity. Shares for $49,980 were bought by Habiger David C on Thursday, March 14.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares to 59,744 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,746 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.