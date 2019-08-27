Staley Capital Advisers Upped J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) Position By $841,936; Oracle (ORCL) Sellers Increased By 1.94% Their Shorts

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc acquired 8,336 shares as J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 470,106 shares with $47.59M value, up from 461,770 last quarter. J.P. Morgan Chase now has $338.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.71. About 2.91M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 16/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 310P FROM 300P

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) had an increase of 1.94% in short interest. ORCL’s SI was 58.20 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.94% from 57.09 million shares previously. With 13.85 million avg volume, 4 days are for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s short sellers to cover ORCL’s short positions. The SI to Oracle Corporation’s float is 2.38%. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 1.16 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wms Ltd Liability Co reported 13,654 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 3.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 283,568 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.9% or 162,789 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv accumulated 1.55% or 104,160 shares. 440,471 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Compton Management Ri stated it has 3.56% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cadence Bankshares Na holds 2.23% or 56,261 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Cap Limited Co stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Twin Tree Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Coe Limited Liability Company reported 2.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Merchants reported 144,809 shares. 1St Source Bank accumulated 100,556 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.83% above currents $105.71 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf stake by 56,200 shares to 49,500 valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 206,800 shares and now owns 975,400 shares. Nestle Adr (NSRGY) was reduced too.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $175.11 billion. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The firm licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 8.33% above currents $52.49 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $53 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 11. UBS maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Hold” rating and $54 target.