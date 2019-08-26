Staley Capital Advisers Upped Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake by $1.14 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Family Management Has Cut by $351,162 Its Holding

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 8,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 12,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 21,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 836,469 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 5,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 226,269 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.01M, up from 220,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $156.89. About 120,010 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 13,523 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 1.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Whalerock Point Partners has 100,037 shares. 825 were accumulated by Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 994,881 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr holds 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 19,863 shares. 63,039 were reported by Wright Service. American Natl Ins Tx has 1.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 488,492 shares. Professional Advisory Ser stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 53,321 shares. Ballentine Partners Llc invested in 62,585 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Peapack Gladstone reported 244,810 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,898 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff And Associates accumulated 5,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,087 shares to 8,603 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 29,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 9,500 shares to 310,100 shares, valued at $15.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc Cl A by 28,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 5,383 shares. Wharton Business Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.23% or 158,283 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 975 shares. Ipswich Inv Inc owns 1.58% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,254 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 5,292 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Independent reported 28,550 shares. Moreover, Sprucegrove Investment Management has 0.5% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 0.13% or 6,065 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Raymond James & Associate owns 714,839 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,492 shares. Harding Loevner Lp stated it has 651,988 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Chilton Inv Lc reported 0.28% stake. Convergence Invest Partners Lc reported 5,552 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 04, 2019.