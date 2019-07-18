Staley Capital Advisers Upped Commscope (COMM) Holding; Ashland (ASH) Sentiment Is 2

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Commscope (COMM) stake by 52.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc acquired 27,395 shares as Commscope (COMM)’s stock declined 16.67%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 79,530 shares with $1.73M value, up from 52,135 last quarter. Commscope now has $2.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 2.57M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32

Ashland Inc (ASH) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 2 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 1 reduced and sold stakes in Ashland Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 136,335 shares, up from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ashland Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Novare Capital Management Llc owns 11,990 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.1% invested in the company for 3,200 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Todd Asset Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,606 shares.

Analysts await Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ASH’s profit will be $53.95 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 65.24 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

Among 6 analysts covering CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CommScope Holding had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Northland Capital. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Lp holds 7.69M shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 1.22M shares. Stifel Fin Corporation invested in 21,959 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 0.09% or 1.67 million shares. Scotia Inc reported 66,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As reported 15,990 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 3.55M shares. 209,848 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 6,382 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). First Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.38 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% or 66,911 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc invested in 14,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

