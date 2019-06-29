Staley Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Stake in United Bankshares (UBSI) by $900,000; As Fedex (Put) (FDX) Stock Price Declined, Secor Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Position

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (FDX) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $164.19. About 5.31M shares traded or 149.86% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares (UBSI) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 200,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 381,268 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,100 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $721,286 activity. The insider STEINER DAVID P bought $1.14 million.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont by 35,962 shares to 876,249 shares, valued at $46.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

