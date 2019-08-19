Staley Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $2.45 Million; As Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Share Price Rose, Putnam Investments Lifted by $1.58 Million Its Position

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 6,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 22,667 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 15,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $303.37. About 152,398 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 46,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 523,031 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09 million, down from 569,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 19.10 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 278,399 shares to 8.78 million shares, valued at $175.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co by 10,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,975 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.01 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,935 shares to 76,740 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap (VO) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).