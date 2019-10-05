Staley Capital Advisers Trimmed By $320,036 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Carpenter Technology Has 1.07 Sentiment

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) stake by 0.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,211 shares as Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 897,422 shares with $68.27M value, down from 901,633 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. now has $94.20B valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 94 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 88 sold and decreased their holdings in Carpenter Technology Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 42.88 million shares, up from 42.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Carpenter Technology Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 65 Increased: 61 New Position: 33.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation for 274,515 shares. Huber Capital Management Llc owns 280,536 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 517,254 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 118,356 shares.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It has a 14.78 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 36.92% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CRS’s profit will be $41.85M for 14.24 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.00% negative EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 16,036 shares to 831,095 valued at $45.29M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Mid Cap (VO) stake by 2,490 shares and now owns 7,748 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 4,294 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 52,252 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities owns 1.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 35,118 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 3.95M shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 42,300 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.73% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stock Yards Natl Bank And Company holds 0.22% or 30,617 shares. Bokf Na owns 155,005 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Street Corporation reported 49.76 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 4.10M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Brinker Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 54,420 shares. Inv Counsel reported 1.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.59% above currents $77.49 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. Bank of America maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. Mizuho downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.