Staley Capital Advisers Raised Its Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $733,125 as Market Value Rose; Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Shareholder Courage Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $2.32 Million as Share Value Declined

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 136,585 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 130,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 859,621 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU)

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 394,311 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A by 28,084 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,067 shares, and cut its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (NYSE:MUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

